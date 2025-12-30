Mark Wahlberg's Gritty 2005 Crime Movie Blows Up Netflix's Top Charts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mark Wahlberg is one of Hollywood's biggest A-list actors, but a movie he made 20 years ago is finding new life on Netflix. Wahlberg remains a huge star with movies like "Uncharted" and the lowkey hit "Flight Risk" to his name more recently, but the movie in question is a gritty crime drama in the form of 2005's "Four Brothers." It is by no means one of his more discussed movies, but it has evidently captured quite a few fans two decades removed from its initial release.

As of this writing, "Four Brothers" is the fourth-biggest movie on Netflix, per FlixPatrol. It sits behind only Jason Statham's "Wrath of Man," "The Girl Who Got Away," and the Netflix original "The Great Flood." It also sits just above Rian Johnson's latest "Knives Out" movie, "Wake Up Dead Man." That's all pretty impressive for what used to be a pretty standard piece of studio filmmaking. It's not as though we're talking about some unsung classic, all due respect. It was a movie that seemingly came and went in its day. Yet, here we are. It's one of the most-watched movies on by far the biggest streaming service in the world.

For those who may not have seen it or just need a refresher, it centers on four adopted brothers who reunite to bury the woman who raised them in the wake of her passing. At the funeral, they discover that the woman they affectionately called their mother was murdered, leading them to seek revenge on those responsible. The movie was directed by the late, great John Singleton, of "Boyz N the Hood" fame.