A Controversial Director Just Had His First #1 Box Office Hit In Nearly 20 Years

Had things shaken out differently over the last 20 years, we wouldn't be having this exact conversation. The fact of the matter is, however, Gibson has done a lot to blemish his once good name in Hollywood. From his alleged history of antisemitism to pleading no contest to a battery charge against his ex-wife, Gibson's transgressions are well known and, to put it lightly, difficult to overlook. And yet, here we are, with the man sitting in the director's chair on the number one movie in the U.S.

Despite Gibson's reputation, he has continued to work very consistently as an actor, appearing in films like "Boss Level" and the "John Wick" spin-off series "The Continental." As a director, though, he's been far more selective and/or had a tougher time getting financing. His last directorial effort came in 2016 with "Hacksaw Ridge." While the war drama went on to make $180.5 million worldwide, it debuted at number three behind "Doctor Strange," which was in the middle of its big box office run for Marvel.

The last time Gibson was behind the camera on a number one movie was in December 2006 when his inventive drama "Apocalypto" topped the likes of "The Holiday" and "Blood Diamond" with a $15 million opening. It went on to make $120.6 million against a $40 million budget. Ever since, because of Gibson's various transgressions, it's become much harder for him to be at the center of a high-profile project. Even if a studio wants to work with him, the baggage that comes with it is too heavy to not consider.

Whether or not this leads to a comeback of sorts for Gibson, who knows? Again, "Flight Risk" has been met with rough reviews, so it's not as though this is some critical darling. It seemed more likely that "Hacksaw Ridge" would have sparked a bigger comeback. It didn't. More likely, this is just an example of a problematic figure getting an opportunity that could have gone to someone else. Evidently, in the eyes of many moviegoers, Gibson's name isn't enough of an issue to ward them off.

