Mel Gibson's New Crime Thriller Is The First Truly Awful Movie Of 2025

January movies tend to have a certain air to them. This time of year is not typically when Hollywood studios bring their A-game, unless we're talking about the expansion of an Oscar movie or something along those lines. For the most part, this stretch of the release calendar is full of a lot of schlock, with the occasional surprise. (The found footage monster flick "Cloverfield" is a great example of an exception to the rule.) I say this all to set the table before we talk about Mel Gibson's new crime thriller "Flight Risk," which has all of the markings of a typical January movie. In some ways, it is. In other ways, it's worse than typical. But no matter how one wants to slice it, this is the first out-and-out terrible movie of 2025.

The film centers on a pilot (Mark Wahlberg) who's commissioned to transport an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) and a fugitive (Topher Grace) who is going to testify as a key witness in a high-profile trial. As they fly over the remote Alaskan wilderness, it's revealed that not everyone aboard this tiny plane is who they seem. Twist! The pilot is actually there to kill the witness on behalf of the crime boss standing trial. Mid-flight chaos ensues.

There is so much to be said about the movie. /Film's Witney Seibold called "Flight Risk" a "typical January movie" in his 5 out of 10 review, and that's tough to argue against. What I would add to that, however, is the layers of absurdity here that both elevate it above that typical January movie while simultaneously making it a far more frustrating, unforgivable mess.

For one thing, we have Wahlberg on board, one of the world's biggest stars who has two Oscar nominations to his name, but the man we know from films like "The Departed" and "All the Money in the World" is nowhere to be found. Where it gets more complicated is the Gibson of it all.