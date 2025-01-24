Flight Risk Review: Mel Gibson's Low-Budget Thriller Is Your Typical January Movie

"Flight Risk" is a modest affair. It sports a downright frugal budget of $25 million, and is set almost entirely on board a small prop plane. There are only three on-screen actors for the bulk of the movie's mercifully brisk 91-minute runtime, and the concept is easy to get one's head around. In execution, it feels like a neophyte director's confident first turn. Perhaps shabby, but well-meaning, and only occasionally straining against its obviously limited means.

Only this isn't a first-time director's film. This is a film by Mel Gibson, the once-respected Oscar darling and hitmaker, now ostracized for his many offensive public outbursts and unhealthy personal viewpoints. Gibson, as a director, has overseen multiple weighty, violent historical pictures, many of them impressively staged and visually astounding. This was the man who upped the game of the Hollywood epic with "Braveheart," and turned Jesus' last few days into a brutal "Terrifier"-esque gore reel with "The Passion of the Christ." One might find his films to be assertively masculine, a little assertively Christian, or perhaps slickly melodramatic, but they never lacked ambition. Two of his films were staged in ancient languages.

With "Flight Risk," Gibson's flagging career has pushed him back down into the practical and modest. In 2016, it seems that Academy voters were halfway willing to accept him back into the room by nominating his wartime film "Hacksaw Ridge" for six Oscars (it won two), but whatever goodwill he accrued, Gibson immediately flung away to find comfort in the arms of dunderhead right wing shock jocks. Most recently, Gibson was declared to be some kind of Hollywood Ambassador for the Trump administration, although the specifics of his mission remain unclear.

"Flight Risk," however, may be the director's last call for level-headed diplomacy. It's a simple thriller with a slight politic and no heavy-handed moral. It's not epic or preachy. It's a light, simple Saturday matinee.