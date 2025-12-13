Wake Up Dead Man Delivers On Director Rian Johnson's Original Knives Out Mission

Spoilers follow.

Although the church-heavy setting of "Wake Up Dead Man" may seem old-fashioned, the movie is still very contemporary with its social commentary. Its list of suspects feature a right-wing social media influencer, as well as a once-beloved author who has grown increasingly angry and reactionary. ("Harry Potter" fans may recognize the latter character all too well.) These two are united in their unquestioned loyalty towards their church's leader Jefferson Wick (Josh Brolin), a man who is blatantly reminiscent of the current President of the United States and divisive politicians in general.

Wick is portrayed as a bitter, domineering man who uses his sermons to foster fear and hatred in his community. He's remained in power by creating an increasingly insular cult of personality. At one point, a character straight-up tells Wick that it doesn't matter what he says or does, they will support him no matter what.

Not everyone may appreciate this approach to the murder mystery format; some viewers want to escape the mess and stress of modern-day politics and culture when they go to the movies. But for director/writer Rian Johnson, this approach is important because it stays true to the series' Agatha Christie roots. As Johnson explained in a 2019 interview with /Film promoting the first "Knives Out" film, Johnson is repeating Christie's technique of make all his characters a commentary on the current moment: