10 Malcolm In The Middle Episodes That Aged Poorly

Familial dysfunction, a neurotic protagonist, and a commitment to showcasing a realistic low-income family on primetime made "Malcolm in the Middle" a defining sitcom of the 2000s. The characters fought and bickered, but somehow, they found ways to make things work while having plenty of great jokes along the way. It's hard to narrow down the best episodes of "Malcolm in the Middle," but if you're planning a rewatch, get ready for some ... unpleasantness.

Look, there's no two ways around it: "Malcolm in the Middle," like any other sitcom of its era, is a product of its time. Every so often, you'll watch an episode, and a character will casually drop a slur that may have been socially acceptable in 2002 but has since fallen out of favor. Like many 1990s and 2000s TV series, there are ample jokes at the expense of the gay community. It doesn't make the show "evil" per se, but it shows how much society has progressed since that time.

With that being said, it's not always a single line that ages poorly. "Malcolm in the Middle" isn't immune to having an entire plot line that feels absurdly in poor taste even just a couple of years after it came out. As you rewatch "Malcolm in the Middle" on Hulu or Disney+, watch out for these "Malcolm in the Middle" episodes that aged poorly (or perhaps just skip them entirely).