The Best Yellowstone Season, According To Rotten Tomatoes

As far as TV in the 2020s goes, it's hard to find a show that has had a larger impact than "Yellowstone." What started as a somewhat inconspicuous Western TV series on an upper-tier cable channel turned into the biggest hit on television. It also transformed its creator into one of Hollywood's golden boys, with Taylor Sheridan having since developed an entire universe of "Yellowstone" TV shows (not to mention his other series, like "Tulsa King" and "Landman"). But when did the show that started it all hit its peak? What was the best of the best of "Yellowstone?"

The show, broadly speaking, centers on John Dutton (Kevin Coster), a sixth-generation homesteader who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. His world is one of corrupt politicians and corporations, while the Dutton's ranch itself is in a constant state of conflict with its surrounding areas, including an expanding town, an Indigenous American reservation, and a national park.

"Yellowstone" premiered in 2018 and, though it may be hard to believe now, season 1 is actually "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 58% critical approval rating. In fact, "Yellowstone" was almost canceled after season 2, which is also hard to believe in retrospect. But it didn't take long for Sheridan to showcase his worth and for the show to prove its value, as season 3 changed the game.

With high highs and the saga of the Duttons really hitting its stride, "Yellowstone" season 3 carries a perfect 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series called it quits after a somewhat rocky season 5, which had to contend with Costner's departure as John Dutton, but it was season that cemented the show's place in the broader cultural conversation. It was the water mark that would never be surpassed, critically speaking.