The Best Episode Of Yellowstone, According To IMDb

In the modern cable TV era, nothing is — or perhaps was — bigger than "Yellowstone." Created by mega-producer Taylor Sheridan, the Western centered on the Dutton family had somewhat humble beginnings as a drama produced for Paramount Network before it exploded in popularity. Recently, with the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale in the books, the show is over. What comes next? We'll have to see but looking back, what was the best episode of the show? There is a definitive answer, at least according to IMDB.

According to the tallied ratings by IMDB, no episode ranked higher than "Half the Money." The episode served as the "Yellowstone" season 4 premiere, first airing on November 7, 2021. By this time, audiences had caught up to the show and it was firmly in "biggest show on cable" territory. Written personally by Sheridan and directed by Stephen Kay, it kicked off the show's fourth season with an absolute bang.

The episode sees a coordinated attack on the Duttons continue, as everyone searches for who is responsible. The episode truly puts the Dutton family on their heels, with John nearly killed and Beth having to look after him once he's out of the hospital. An awful lot happens, a lot is set up for the future, and it's one heck of a way to kick off a season of television. It probably didn't hurt matters that viewers were rewarded for their patience after the season 3 finale.

"Everybody's got a gun in their hands and everybody has somebody that they're about to kill right off the bat," Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker in the show, explained in a featurette breaking down the episode. "This is another level."