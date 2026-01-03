5 Forgotten '90s Horror Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Throughout the 1980s, horror was dominated by slashers. Thanks to the success of John Carpenter's "Halloween" in 1978, and the equal success of Sean Cunningham's acknowledged knockoff "Friday the 13th" in 1980, small studios scrambled to put their own stalk-and-kill murder pictures into the hopper. In 1984, Wes Craven released "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and a new canon of horror monsters was officially born. By then, there had already been two additional "Halloween" sequels and three more "Friday the 13th" movies. Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger became Gen-X's Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man. And those are just "the big ones." There were hundreds of imitators besides, making the 1980s the decade of slashers.

As the trend petered out, however (as all trends eventually must), horror seemed to lose focus. Many genre fans look back at the post-slasher era of the 1990s — before the release of Wes Craven's "Scream" in 1996 — as a shapeless and sprawling time. There were no dominant trends, and there didn't seem to be a central ethos to bind horror together.

This, however, made horror all the more exciting. With no trends to follow, filmmakers could get creative. Slashers became self-aware (see: "Wes Craven's New Nightmare"), movies became more stylized (see: "The Crow"), and deconstruction caused the genre to be occasionally silly (see: "Dead Alive"). There was nothing horror couldn't do. The following films may be obscure, but they reveal that the 1990s were breaking open, that slashers were breaking free, and that filmmakers, in a very exhilarating way, didn't know what they were doing. Just like Roger Corman's Frankenstein, horror was unbound. Let's explore.