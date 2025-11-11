Wes Craven's Horror Classic Nightmare On Elm Street Has A Shocking Real World Inspiration

By 1986, cases of a mysterious syndrome known by various names (including "sudden death syndrome" or "night terror") had been documented across Southeast Asia, including in Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan.In the United States, refugees from these countries continued to suffer from attacks, with a reported 60 to 90 cases per 100,000 male Laotian and Cambodian refugees, though refugees from other South Asian countries were also said to be affected. It was this phenomenon that Wes Craven read about and which inspired "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

During his Cinefantastique interview, Craven (who also based Freddy Krueger on a frightening stranger he'd met) remembered one of the reports regarding a refugee being particularly fascinating, not to mention downright horrifying. "The third [man] was the son of a physician," he recalled. "He was about 21. Everybody in his family said almost exactly these lines: 'You must sleep.' He said, 'No, you don't understand; I've had nightmares before — this is different.'" As Craven remembered it, the man was given sleeping pills and told to take them, but he forced himself to stay awake for "something like six, seven days."

In Craven's recollection, the man eventually fell asleep on the couch while watching TV with his family, who then carried him upstairs to bed. "Everybody went to bed, thinking it was all over," he said. "In the middle of the night, they heard screams and crashing. They ran into the room, and by the time they got to him he was dead. They had an autopsy performed, and there was no heart attack; he just had died for unexplained reasons."

After the man's death, Craven claimed his family discovered a coffee maker in the man's closet which he had been using to stay awake, alongside all the sleeping pills he was supposed to have taken. "He had spit them back out and hidden them," explained the director. "It struck me as such an incredibly dramatic story that I was intrigued by it for a year, at least, before I finally thought I should write something about this kind of situation."