Conan O'Brien Had A Gruesome Cameo In A Batman Movie

Most know comedian Conan O'Brien for his career as a late night talk show host (or his "Simpsons" writing), but he's got experience performing in scripted entertainment too. One of those experiences even took him to Gotham City — and I'm not talking about his appearance as the Riddler in "The Lego Batman Movie."

O'Brien had a voiceover cameo in the animated film "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns," adapted from Frank Miller's foundational 1986 comic. The animated "Dark Knight Returns," directed by Jay Olivia, was released in two parts — first in 2012, then in 2013 — giving it breathing room to adapt the comic almost beat for beat. The story is set in a dark future where a retired Bruce Wayne (Peter Weller) becomes Batman again to confront a troubled Gotham City. Batman's return, naturally, rouses the Joker (Michael Emerson) too.

Imprisoned at Arkham Asylum, The Joker convinces his ... naive psychiatrist, Dr. Wolper (Michael McKean), that he's a tormented man driven to act out by Batman's vindictive obsession. So, Wolper books the Joker on a late night show to tell his story. The Joker floods the studio with his Joker Venom, and the audience all die laughing. The animated movie had some fun by casting a real late night host (O'Brien) as the show's host, David Endocrine.

"The Dark Knight Returns" isn't just a superhero comic; it's a satire of 1980s America. Television is a motif in the book; the comic returns again and again to talking heads discussing Batman's impact on Gotham. Bruce is even watching TV, stupefied by the countless reports of violence across Gotham, when the Bat stirs inside him again. You know how "Batman v. Superman" featured a montage of pundits discussing Superman? That's one of the movie's many bits of owed influence to "Dark Knight Returns."