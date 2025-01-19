The Chilling Book Christopher Nolan Gave Heath Ledger To Prepare For The Joker

Heath Ledger's performance in 2008's "The Dark Knight" was quite possibly the best Joker performance ever put to screen. It was a performance that both inspired millions of people's Halloween costumes in the years since, and it even inspired Timothee Chalamet to get into acting. PLus, it's also the #1 pick on /Film's list of best Heath Ledger performances, a feat made more impressive by how stacked Ledger's filmography already was. Even people who hated the movie can agree that Ledger nailed it here, and in the 17 years since, Hollywood has been trying in vain to capture what made Ledger's version so special.

One element among many that contributed to Ledger's take on the character was the book "A Clockwork Orange," by Anthony Burgess. Much like the 1972 Kubrick movie of the same name, this book is about an evil, chaotic young man who simply seems to want to watch the world burn. Alex, the book's main character, is someone who has no clear backstory that explains why he's so evil; he just has an appetite for depraved violence and very few qualms about indulging it. Sounds familiar, right? Christopher Nolan sure thought so, which might be why he gave the book to Ledger as assigned reading before production began.

"We casted [Ledger] before the script was even written, so he had a very long time to obsess over what he was going to do," Nolan explained in a 2018 IndieWire interview. "I sent him some material — I had him read 'A Clockwork Orange' for example." Nolan didn't elaborate much on why, but he didn't need to. Not only is Alex DeLarge a lot like the Joker, but he connects to audiences for similar reasons. There's something fascinating about a villain without shame, who operates without any apparent rhyme or reason. Alex and the Joker are both terrifying and revolting, sure, but many readers and viewers find it funny to see what crazy thing he'll do next.