Foundation Star Lee Pace Has An Interesting Theory About Cleon's Intellect

Cleon may not be at the top of his math class. He might also be a hot mess. But the man is clearly an emperor, born and bred, and that's what Pace has tried to bring to the screen. His iteration of Cleon is a man who may lose his way at times, but he is never stupid. Pace summarized the character:

"He's not a dummy. He's toe-to-toe with these incredibly intelligent, cerebral minds — but he's got a very unique kind of cerebral mind, where he's not conscious of his intelligence."

He added that, while this is his approach to the cloned Cleon, it isn't the only interpretation. "I can give you my way of thinking about it," he said, "but it's certainly not the only way to think about it."

It's true, especially since Emperor Cleon I in Asimov's source material is very different from the one we see in the show. He's in the "Foundation" prequels, but is never cloned. Expanding his role is one of the major changes that has made Apple TV's "Foundation" a cleverly unique adaptation so far. We'll see if they can keep him in the mix moving forward now that the clones in storage have been wiped out. My guess is that they'll keep the surviving Cleons involved in some capacity, since the character has become so popular. Even if they don't, though, the writers have plenty of other Asimovian source material to work from heading into season 4.