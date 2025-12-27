Avatar: Fire And Ash Proves Why Jake Sully Is The Worst

Eywa has no dominion here ... but spoilers do. Read no further if you haven't yet watched "Avatar: Fire & Ash."

The "Avatar" movies are cinematic spectacles at their absolute best. Each film boasts incredible worldbuilding that makes Pandora a lived-in and tactile planet, and a sense of wonder that's unparalleled anywhere else in Hollywood. Pandora feels real, at least real enough to give you depression for not being able to visit it.

In the third movie, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the sense of novelty from the marvelous water landscapes of "The Way of Water" is gone, but that allows James Cameron to instead double down on plot and themes this time around. For one, this is James Cameron at his most religious, with the movie presenting a clash of faiths and an exploration of what belief means. At its core, it's also a movie about rejecting pacifism in the face of annihilation, and about why resisting aggression cannot bring peace when the other side doesn't respect life itself. Arguably, this is also the movie where James Cameron is most obviously working to pass on the torch to the next generation. We see this with the change in narrator and the bigger focus on the children of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). This prompted many fans, including some of us here, to speculate that Jake would not make it out of the movie alive.

That didn't happen, of course, but maybe it should have. That's because Jake Sully is the worst, and "Avatar: Fire and Ash" proves it.