James Cameron Almost Made A Huge Mistake With Avatar: Fire And Ash's Original Ending

This article contains minor spoilers for "Avatar: Fire & Ash."

In James Cameron's ultra-successful "Avatar" film series, the filmmaker is using movie violence as a means to achieve, in his mind, a form of cultural justice. The aliens at the center of the series, the Na'vi, are a stand-in for any number of indigenous tribes around the world who have been historically wiped out by colonialism. Cameron has said in interviews that the Na'vi were inspired by the Lakota Sioux, and that the central Na'vi character, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), was inspired by Pocahontas. The director's solution to all this was to send a white soldier named Jake (Sam Worthington) into the Na'vi tribes — his consciousness shunted into a clone Na'vi body — to become their savior. Jake realized the peacefulness of the Na'vi and eventually became a soldier on their behalf. He would unite the Na'vi against the human colonizers and eventually become a Na'vi permanently.

Of course, there is an irony at the center of this story. Cameron's movies all climax with giant battles, with the Na'vi taking up arms against a gaggle of human war machines, and hundreds of people/Na'vi die. Cameron is using the language of an action movie to extol the virtues of a nature-connected, pacifist philosophy. Indeed, Jake begins "Avatar: Fire and Ash" salvaging weapons from the ocean floors of Pandora, left there by the action climax from the previous movie. If Jake loves the peaceful Na'vi, why does he still teach his sons how to use machine guns? Why does he still think like a Marine?

In a new interview with The National, Cameron confessed that he needed to rethink the ending of "Fire and Ash" when he realized that Jake needed to learn to put the guns down, not take them up.