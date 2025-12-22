Avatar: Fire And Ash Once Again Confirms The Franchise's Real Hero

The "Avatar" franchise is James Cameron's magnum opus: a massive sci-fi epic into which he's poured every single idea he's had for decades. It's a story that has multiple moving parts and a huge mythology, and this is most clear in "Avatar: Fire and Ash." We've known for a while that the "Avatar" films are a family saga, with a story that is much bigger than just Jake, but this is the movie where that idea becomes clear.

"Fire and Ash" takes place immediately following the end of "The Way of Water," and sees the Sullys once again on the run. This time they're running from both a radical group of Na'vi zealots on a crusade to destroy the faith in Eywa, and the RDA — which is hellbent on capturing Spider and studying him after he miraculously becomes the first human ever to be capable of naturally breathing the air in Pandora. Oh, and the RDA is still committing atrocities against nature and massacring the tulkun for profit. It's a visually stunning movie, sure, but also the "Avatar" movie with the most plot and the most to say. It's a surprisingly religious epic that delivers on multiple levels.

This movie makes it clear we are moving beyond Jake Sully and highlighting other characters who will probably lead the fight in the future — like Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) who now narrates the film, or Spider (Jack Champion) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), who are set up as mystical figures. Then there's the one character who acts the most heroically in the movie, and brings together a mighty army after convincing an entire people to change their ways. That's right, it's Payakan the tulkun!