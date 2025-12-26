How To Watch Wicked: For Good At Home

Nothing says "New Year" like a pair of witches from Oz crooning lovingly to one another, am I right folks? Exactly 12 months after "Wicked" conquered the box office on its way to reaching the home media market in time to usher in the new year, the latter half of director Jon M. Chu and Universal's two-part blockbuster Broadway musical adaptation, "Wicked: For Good," is following suit. As such, those who've been hoping to spend the final minutes of 2025 watching Glinda (Ariana Grande-Butera) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) tearfully sing the titular tune together from their living room will be able to do just that, with the "Wicked" sequel set to premiere digitally on December 30, 2025 (at the usual pricing).

"Wicked: For Good" got a much more mixed critical response than its predecessor, which didn't come as a surprise to longtime fans of the original stage show (itself based on Gregory Maguire's dramatically different "Wizard of Oz"-inspired 1995 novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West"). But while "For Good" may have the same shortcomings as its source material's second act and then some, that wasn't enough to turn off the folks who have fallen in love with this particular iteration of Oz's most famous witches, as the "Wicked" follow-up still crushed it at the box office. It has, however, made noticeably less money in theaters than "Wicked: Part 1," so ideally, that will be enough to convince Universal to hold off on charging full-speed ahead with the, frankly, terrible idea of making "Wicked 3."

Besides, those who need more "Wicked" media will soon have plenty of that, as "For Good" will come loaded with extra goodies when it hits digital prior to its physical media rollout on January 20, 2026.