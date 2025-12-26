How To Watch Wicked: For Good At Home
Nothing says "New Year" like a pair of witches from Oz crooning lovingly to one another, am I right folks? Exactly 12 months after "Wicked" conquered the box office on its way to reaching the home media market in time to usher in the new year, the latter half of director Jon M. Chu and Universal's two-part blockbuster Broadway musical adaptation, "Wicked: For Good," is following suit. As such, those who've been hoping to spend the final minutes of 2025 watching Glinda (Ariana Grande-Butera) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) tearfully sing the titular tune together from their living room will be able to do just that, with the "Wicked" sequel set to premiere digitally on December 30, 2025 (at the usual pricing).
"Wicked: For Good" got a much more mixed critical response than its predecessor, which didn't come as a surprise to longtime fans of the original stage show (itself based on Gregory Maguire's dramatically different "Wizard of Oz"-inspired 1995 novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West"). But while "For Good" may have the same shortcomings as its source material's second act and then some, that wasn't enough to turn off the folks who have fallen in love with this particular iteration of Oz's most famous witches, as the "Wicked" follow-up still crushed it at the box office. It has, however, made noticeably less money in theaters than "Wicked: Part 1," so ideally, that will be enough to convince Universal to hold off on charging full-speed ahead with the, frankly, terrible idea of making "Wicked 3."
Besides, those who need more "Wicked" media will soon have plenty of that, as "For Good" will come loaded with extra goodies when it hits digital prior to its physical media rollout on January 20, 2026.
Wicked: For Good Home will be loaded with bonus features when it hits the home market
Put on your favorite cardigan and get comfy on your couch, because it's time to get "Wicked" ... and by that, I obviously mean "Wicked: For Good" will be loaded with bonus material when it hits the home market. Those goodies will include a sing-along version of the cinematic musical (a necessity, of course!), a 50-minute deep dive into the making of the film, deleted scenes (yes, believe it or not, "Wicked: For Good" had an even longer runtime at one point), a commentary track from Chu, and much more. You can check out the list of extra features below:
-
SING-ALONG – ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION
-
DELETED SCENES
-
MAKING WICKED: FOR GOOD – Step behind the curtain for an exclusive look at the magic of Oz. Through never-before-seen footage and candid interviews, discover how the cast and crew brought this epic story to life—from the artistry of building Oz brick-by-brick to the challenge of filming two sweeping productions at once. A talent-led journey you won't want to miss.
-
THE TRUE WIZARD – An exploration of why Jon M. Chu was the ideal director to bring WICKED: FOR GOOD from stage to screen. See how his inventiveness as a filmmaker and passion for WICKED are key ingredients for the humanity and joy we feel in every shot.
-
MORE THAN JUST A PLACE – A closer look at Elphaba's new song in WICKED: FOR GOOD.
-
THE GIRL IN THE BUBBLE – A closer look at Glinda's brand new song for the WICKED: FOR GOOD film. Ariana Grande, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and more discuss how the song comes at such a pivotal moment for Glinda why filming the sequence was such a feat of technical mastery.
-
KIAMO KO – Return to Kiamo Ko, where the film's climax unfolds. Cast and filmmakers reflect on Elphaba's embrace of her identity as the Wicked Witch, the poignant reunion with Glinda, and the bittersweet consequences that follow in this emotionally charged sequence.
-
FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU