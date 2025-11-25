Wicked 3 Seems Inevitable After Universal's Latest Update — But Is It A Good Idea?

No. There shouldn't be any more "Wicked" movies. There's your answer.

Sorry; I'll back up. In case you've been living under a rock, Jon M. Chu's second half of his "Wicked" adaptation, subtitled "For Good," made a whole bunch of money at the box office upon officially hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Using Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's Broadway musical as his source material, Chu — who brought Schwartz and Holzman on board for "For Good" to write two new songs and help pen the screenplay with Dana Fox, respectively — brought the fantastical world of Oz back to the big screen to share the story of Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), the verdant young witch who ultimately becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Now that "Wicked: Part One" and "Wicked: For Good" are confirmed box office juggernauts (and the first one snagged 10 Oscar nominations, winning two for makeup and costume design), Universal Pictures reportedly wants to build out the universe first created by Frank L. Baum in his Oz novels.

This is such an infuriating outcome, and it's a terrible idea.

Universal's chief marketing officer, Michael Moses, was pretty blunt while speaking to Vulture about the franchise's future. "Because of 'Wicked's' success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe," he said. "Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway." This is the worst possible way Moses and the Universal team could build out the "Wicked" cinematic universe. Why? Well, Moses gave the game away: it's about the movie's financial success, and also, there's no actual plan in place. This will result in more "Wicked" media, sure ... but it probably won't be very good.