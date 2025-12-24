Pluribus Season 1 Finale's Alternate Ending Explained By Creators

Hi, Carol! This article contains major spoilers for the season finale of "Pluribus."

You might say that Vince Gilligan's long-awaited return to television after "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" hit like an atom bomb. No? Can't blame a guy for trying. After spending an entire season blurring the lines between Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) and the "Others," making up the hive mind that's taken over the world, "Pluribus" came to a sudden and shocking end with its recent finale — mostly by ending where things originally began, fascinatingly enough. This time, however, Carol's antagonism towards the Others takes an even more personal turn. After Zosia's (Karolina Wydra) heartbreaking betrayal and her shocking reveal that they may soon have the ability to forcibly turn Carol into one of them? Yeah, I'd bring an atom bomb to a gunfight if I were her, too.

But as brilliant and full-circle as that was, acting as a punchline to that dark joke from earlier in the season, would you believe that Carol's utterly satisfying final line wasn't always intended to be the plan? As we await word on an official release date for season 2 (which, rest assured, Apple already ordered when they greenlit the show), Gilligan and the rest of his creative team are still shedding light on the season that was. In a new interview with Variety, Gilligan opened up about his original ending: