Better Call Saul Never Planned On Killing Off A Certain Key Character

Now that we know Kim is alive and well in the black-and-white timeline Gene Takovic currently resides in — though in potential legal trouble, now that she's confessed her and Jimmy's roles in the murder of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) — it would seem fans can look forward to the series finale without the looming specter of death hanging over Kim's head. To be sure, her dalliances with Jimmy have ultimately cost her the career she loved, her happy life with Jimmy, and, most devastatingly of all, her morals. But there's one line that the creators were never going to cross, even if fans were convinced otherwise. As Gilligan went on to say:

"We certainly kept silently smiling while people stopped us on the street and said, 'You're not gonna kill Kim, are you?' We let people think that maybe we would, but none of us wanted to do it. But figuring out where she wound up, it was in little baby steps, little fits and starts, like every other bit of plotting we do."

The writers on "Breaking Bad" were notorious for never fully planning on the broad scope of the story, instead relying on writing themselves out of corners on the fly (the most famous example being the machine gun in Walt's trunk in the final season). As explained in the above quote, "Better Call Saul" clearly followed in its footsteps. Thankfully, however, they've planned much bigger things for Kim. Thrillingly (and nerve-wrackingly enough), we have one episode left to find out exactly how her story comes to a close.

The series finale of "Better Call Saul" airs Monday, August 15, 2022 on AMC.