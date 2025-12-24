Sci-Fi Fans Are Saying The Same About Alien: Earth After A Viral Social Media Post

The "Alien" franchise has enjoyed an exceedingly long life, even by Hollywood standards. Ridley Scott's original 1979 film is a seminal sci-fi classic in addition to being a huge hit at the time. It spawned a series of sequels, spin-offs, and prequels that are going strong to this day. Most recently, Noah Hawley ("Fargo") brought the Xenomorphs to Earth in the aptly-titled live-action series "Alien: Earth" on FX and Hulu. Both viewers of the show and those who ignored it have recently come around to the notion that the series featured some rather impressive visual effects.

The CINEMORPH X/Twitter account recently shared a gif from the show's first season that shows a practical Xenomorph transposed in front of a giant image of Wendy's (Sydney Chandler) lips. It's a striking shot. The first season centered on a group trying to wrangle dangerous creatures who crash land on Earth from space, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. Not to give too much away, but Wendy can communicate with the Xenomorphs in the show, and the gif, which went semi-viral, is illustrative of that.

What the gif illustrates is how much the show leaned on practical and inventive visual effects, rather than looking cheapened or watered down as one might expect with the TV version of a big-screen franchise. Fans took notice.

"This looks like it was made 30 years ago (complimentary)," user doctor idk said in response. User Drizzy reyy jude also simply responded with a meme of Shaq saying, "I owe you an apology. I really wasn't familiar with your game." To put my cards on the table, I haven't had the chance to watch the show yet, but I was equally impressed with the shot.