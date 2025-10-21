Hulu's Alien: Earth Is Bigger Than You'd Expect With One Demographic

By most available metrics, season 1 of FX's "Alien: Earth" was a big success. The first live-action series set in the "Alien" franchise earned strong reviews from critics, and while some fans disagreed with certain creative decisions when compared to the films, the viewership numbers we have suggest a solid run.

The series premiere garnered 9.2 million views across a six-day window, including streaming platforms (both Hulu and Disney+) and linear viewing on FX. But while that number by itself might not be so surprising, the demographics aren't exactly what you'd expect. According to Samba TV data reported by Media Play News, viewers aged 65-74 were over-indexed 8% in those 9.2 million views when compared to other demographics.

While the "Alien" franchise has been around since the late '70s, giving it plenty of time to develop fans who've aged with it, that figure is still somewhat striking for a modern, violent sci-fi series whose main thematic focus is the dangers of unchecked corporate power. The films' longevity certainly plays a role, but it's also possible that the demographic numbers are partly due to the show's streaming/linear hybrid model. The younger audiences that might more typically show out for this type of series are less likely to have traditional TV than older viewers, so the FX side of "Alien: Earth" may have helped bring in more viewers from the 65-74 demographic.

We don't currently have figures for how those demographic numbers continued or shifted over the course of the season, but regardless, more eyes means a better chance of "Alien: Earth" season 2 actually happening.