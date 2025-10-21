Hulu's Alien: Earth Is Bigger Than You'd Expect With One Demographic
By most available metrics, season 1 of FX's "Alien: Earth" was a big success. The first live-action series set in the "Alien" franchise earned strong reviews from critics, and while some fans disagreed with certain creative decisions when compared to the films, the viewership numbers we have suggest a solid run.
The series premiere garnered 9.2 million views across a six-day window, including streaming platforms (both Hulu and Disney+) and linear viewing on FX. But while that number by itself might not be so surprising, the demographics aren't exactly what you'd expect. According to Samba TV data reported by Media Play News, viewers aged 65-74 were over-indexed 8% in those 9.2 million views when compared to other demographics.
While the "Alien" franchise has been around since the late '70s, giving it plenty of time to develop fans who've aged with it, that figure is still somewhat striking for a modern, violent sci-fi series whose main thematic focus is the dangers of unchecked corporate power. The films' longevity certainly plays a role, but it's also possible that the demographic numbers are partly due to the show's streaming/linear hybrid model. The younger audiences that might more typically show out for this type of series are less likely to have traditional TV than older viewers, so the FX side of "Alien: Earth" may have helped bring in more viewers from the 65-74 demographic.
We don't currently have figures for how those demographic numbers continued or shifted over the course of the season, but regardless, more eyes means a better chance of "Alien: Earth" season 2 actually happening.
Has Alien: Earth been renewed for season 2?
"Alien: Earth" has yet to be formally renewed by FX, but the numbers all point in the same direction. Season 1 got great buzz, solid viewership, and left things open in a way that suggests it will continue building bigger and better if given the chance. The show was sitting at a .10 Nielsen Rating midway through the season, according to Cancelled Sci Fi, and it topped Samba TV's streaming charts — beating out Netflix for the #1 spot — for much of its run.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter around the finale of "Alien: Earth" season 1, showrunner Noah Hawley spoke about the finale and the possibility of a season 2. "This whole thing is a proof-of-concept experiment to see if enough people on the planet want to watch an 'Alien' TV show to justify the expense of a second and third season," Hawley said, explaining that while he wanted season 1 to stand on its own, he also wanted it to clearly set up more stories to come. "Right now, I feel flush with enthusiasm for this hybrid show that I've made between 'Alien' and looking at the future of humanity in a way that feels entertaining."
As for the question of renewal, Hawley said he hopes to hear from the network soon about the next installment: "My hope is certainly in the next couple of months to get some kind of sign from them as to whether I should get another job or get back to work."