2025's Most Controversial Box Office Hit Is Streaming On Prime Video

It's fitting that the final blockbuster of 2025 bears the subtitle of "Fire and Ash," as Hollywood is burning. Not only are major studios undergoing a sick game of merging, but many of them are engaging in a slash-and-burn campaign to squeeze as much money as they can out of the business, mostly so they can funnel money into the pockets of irresponsible CEOs, and into the dubiously filed lawsuits filed by the American president.

And while this is happening, the studios are struggling to construct a blockbuster. For 20 years, Hollywood has relied on regurgitating I.P. and rebooting familiar franchises as their primary means of income, and the familiar I.P. aren't hitting as hard as they once did; the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no longer at the center of the popular consciousness, and "Star Wars" has shrunken considerably. Hollywood stumbled backward into successes, finally catering to a new generation of filmgoers. Some of the biggest hits of the year were reboots of films released in the early 2000s ("Lilo and Stitch," "How to Train Your Dragon"). The state of things can be summed up by the facts that 1) the anime film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" handily outgrossed "Superman" at the box office, and 2) "Ne Zha 2," a Chinese animated film, has become the fifth largest-grossing film of all time without generating any interest in America.

Most controversially, Jared Hess' "A Minecraft Movie," adapted from the ultra-popular Swedish video game, is the highest-grossing film of the year, domestically (as of this writing). Internationally, it came in fourth. People over the age of 30 are baffled by its success, but Hollywood would be wise to pay attention. Fortunately, it's streaming on Prime Video to see what the fuss is about.