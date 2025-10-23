What Are Object Shows And Why Is Gen-Alpha Obsessed With Them?

If you spend any time at all with people under the age of, say, 12, you might — might — know about Object Shows. An Object Show is, for the grown-ups, an animated series that features a large cast of anthropomorphic inanimate objects that compete in "Survivor"-style competitions. The objects are typically designed in a simple, stick-man style, and they tend to be named after what they are. Pencil, Leafy, Book, Bubble, etc. Object Shows are terrifically popular, but have bypassed all the traditional commercial distribution methods and post directly onto YouTube. The more popular Object Shows have millions of subscribers, and their videos are watched repeatedly by their many Gen-Alpha fans. If your kid knows Skibidi Toilet, they know about Object Shows.

Also, some of the Object Shows regularly appear in theaters at special Fathom-style screening events that regularly sell out. Naturally, merch is available at these screenings, and many Object Shows have their own online stores where they sell t-shirts, stuffies, lamps, etc.

Despite their popularity, though, raw information about Object Shows is scant. One might learn about them through various fan Wikis, but there are no notable articles about them, their creators, or the influence they seem to be having on kid-entertainment culture. The most popular Object Show, "Battle for Dream Island," has no Wikipedia entry, despite 3.19 million subscribers on YouTube, and despite regularly releasing animated videos at a steady clip for 15 years (!). Object Shows are what we old people used to call an "underground phenomenon." Although given the way the monoculture has fractured in recent years, Object Shows may actually be more significant than anyone realizes. This sort of thing is what kids are watching instead of movies or studio-sanctioned TV. Object Shows may be the future.