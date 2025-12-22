How To Watch Five Nights At Freddy's 2 At Home

Freddy Fazbear and his pals are coming home. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have announced that you will soon be able to watch "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" from the comfort of your home. Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel hit theaters at the beginning of December. But after just a few weekends, the studio powers that be have decided to let people enjoy the animatronic carnage at home over the winter holidays.

After its impressive run at the box office, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" will be making its way to PVOD and digital on Tuesday, December 23. This means that viewers will be able to rent or purchase the movie from digital marketplaces such as Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It will initially be set at a premium VOD price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. Meanwhile, those who are hoping to stream it on Peacock will have to exercise a little more patience.

The "Five Nights at Freddy's" sequel picks up one year after the first movie, with stories about what happened at Freddy Fazbear's having transformed into local legend, leading to the first ever Fazfest. Abby (Piper Rubio) then sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, which sets a deadly series of events into motion. Even though "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" was panned by critics, it very much resonated with fans of the original video games. A third movie is all but assured at this point.

The cast features returning faces such as Josh Hutcherson (Mike), Elizabeth Lail (Vanessa), and Matthew Lillard (William Afton). Newcomers include Wayne Knight ("Jurassic Park"), McKenna Grace ("Regretting You"), Theodus Crane ("Sinners"), Freddy Carter ("Shadow and Bone"), and Skeet Ulrich ("Scream"). "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game creator Scott Cawthon wrote the screenplay.