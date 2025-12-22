How To Watch Five Nights At Freddy's 2 At Home
Freddy Fazbear and his pals are coming home. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have announced that you will soon be able to watch "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" from the comfort of your home. Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel hit theaters at the beginning of December. But after just a few weekends, the studio powers that be have decided to let people enjoy the animatronic carnage at home over the winter holidays.
After its impressive run at the box office, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" will be making its way to PVOD and digital on Tuesday, December 23. This means that viewers will be able to rent or purchase the movie from digital marketplaces such as Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It will initially be set at a premium VOD price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. Meanwhile, those who are hoping to stream it on Peacock will have to exercise a little more patience.
The "Five Nights at Freddy's" sequel picks up one year after the first movie, with stories about what happened at Freddy Fazbear's having transformed into local legend, leading to the first ever Fazfest. Abby (Piper Rubio) then sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, which sets a deadly series of events into motion. Even though "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" was panned by critics, it very much resonated with fans of the original video games. A third movie is all but assured at this point.
The cast features returning faces such as Josh Hutcherson (Mike), Elizabeth Lail (Vanessa), and Matthew Lillard (William Afton). Newcomers include Wayne Knight ("Jurassic Park"), McKenna Grace ("Regretting You"), Theodus Crane ("Sinners"), Freddy Carter ("Shadow and Bone"), and Skeet Ulrich ("Scream"). "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game creator Scott Cawthon wrote the screenplay.
What bonus features does Five Nights at Freddy's 2 include?
For those who decide to grab a copy of "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," it does indeed include some bonus features. Studios have been a little skimpy with bonus materials in recent years, with physical home media driving sales less than it used to be. In any event, Universal and Blumhouse have produced some extras for fans to dig into beyond the movie itself. You can check out a full breakdown of the included bonus features below:
- EMPLOYEES OF THE MONTH: THE CAST – Revealing interviews and behind-the-scenes footage highlight how actors develop their roles to fill the FNAF world with new mysteries, thrilling surprises, and fan-pleasing lore.
- BRINGING FREDDY & FRIENDS TO LIFE – Learn how stunt doubles and puppeteers advance animatronic terror to the next level.
- MANGLE MAYHEM – Witness Mangle come to life as a nightmarish, multi-limbed monstrosity.
- HIGH-STRUNG – Cast and crew reveal the multiple methods used to turn the Marionette into an eerie entity whose unique design and haunting movements are unlike any other animatronic.
- SENSORY OVERLOAD: EXPLORING THE SETS – Actors join the artists behind the production design to serve up details on the Easter eggs and game inspirations lurking inside the incredible sets.
Following the digital release on December 23, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" will also hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 17, 2026, with all the bonus features listed above.