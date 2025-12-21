Fans Of Netflix's Frankenstein Need To Read This 2025 Horror Fantasy Book

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a "Frankenstein" scholar, then you know the Creature is an intelligent, sympathetic being who'd much rather read poetry than terrorize a village. Yet when many people hear "Frankenstein" they think of Universal Horror and a snarling, mindless Monster. (Ignoring that even the James Whale "Frankenstein" films gave Boris Karloff's Creature childish innocence.)

Guillermo del Toro's excellent new "Frankenstein" film, one of the year's best movies, makes the Creature (Jacob Elordi) more sympathetic than ever. Just as del Toro ends his movie with reconciliation of Monster and Maker (Oscar Isaac), he reconciles the novel and past films. The movie opens with the Creature tearing through sailors, but once the Creature tells his tale, those sailors realize he's no true monster. It's the same experience I had as a young man, knowing "Frankenstein" only from the often-duplicated movie iteration, and then learning the truth by reading the novel.

Speaking of reading, del Toro's was not the only "Frankenstein" reimagining I loved this year. The new novel "Once Was Willem" by Mike "M.R." Carey riffs on "Frankenstein," but as dark fantasy, not science fiction. During the 12th century, in small English village of Cosham, young Willem Turling is struck down by fever. His parents make a dark pact with sorcerer Cain Caradoc to bring their boy back. But death leaves its mark; Willem's corpse, reassembled in the chrysalis of a stone grave, walks again with a broad and misshapen body. Rejected by his family and village, the revenant decides he is not Willem Turling, but a new being who once was Willem.

Carey is a talented writer — "The Girl with all the Gifts" is a daring zombie story — but the breezy and fun yet morbid "Once Was Willem" is the most I've enjoyed a book of his yet.