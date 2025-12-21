James Cameron's Real-Life Inspiration For Avatar: Fire And Ash's New Na'vi Clan

In science fiction, there's a tendency to depict alien races as having a monoculture. Take "Star Trek," where Vulcans are logical by nature, Klingons are bloodthirsty, etc. Allegorical sci-fi, like "Trek," will often use aliens as coded versions of real human cultures, after all. Yet that impulse to alien-code sows the trope's folly; in real life, we humans have many different cultures, so why wouldn't aliens be the same?

James Cameron's "Avatar" films are ahead of the curve here. The Na'vi species are split among different tribes, each with unique cultures and aesthetics, and each "Avatar" film has introduced a new Na'vi tribe. The 2009 original focused on the Omatikaya clan, or the "Forest People," which Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) joins. The 2022 sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" switched focus to the semi-aquatic Metkayina clan, "Sea People," who live in a coastal village and commune with the whale-like tulkun.

Now the third film, "Fire & Ash," has brought in a third and much more violent Na'vi people: the Mangkwan, "Ash People," who ally with the human colonists against Jake and his family. The Ash People, fittingly, live in a burned out volcano. Once their home was lush, before an eruption destroyed it. Thus, they turned their back on Eywa (the living super-intelligence of Pandora) while their leader, a witch named Varang (Oona Chaplin), learned to master fire herself.

Cameron recounted in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the Ash People were inspired by his trip to meet the Baining people of Papua New Guinea. The Mangkwan's fire-dancing and burned out village are ripped right from what Cameron witnessed while visiting the Baining people.