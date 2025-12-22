It: Welcome To Derry's Black Spot Episode Has A Stephen King Homage Hardly Anyone Caught

"Give me what I want, and I'll go away," the sinister demand made by Andre Linoge throughout "Storm of the Century," is the element that Jason Fuchs and co. used for one of the most subtle allusions in "It: Welcome To Derry." Not only is the line spoken by a minor character, but the show otherwise seemed concerned with expanding the "It" backstory and exploring the more grandiose meta-narrative of the King-verse. A brief reference to a little-known TV series was fated to pass by unacknowledged, but knowing it's there tells us that "Welcome to Derry" really was the "love letter to Stephen King canon" that Fuchs said it was. As the showrunner put it, "We're trying to make things feel like they are echoes in other corners of the Stephen King universe."

The showrunner went on to explain how the writers didn't want the show to feel like "a grab bag of Stephen King influences," which seems at odds with the "Storm of the Century" line. But as Fuchs said, "so many moments" in the series are "inspired by other Stephen King works," and in this instance, it was less about linking "Welcome to Derry" to the events of "Storm of the Century" than acknowledging this lesser-known King creation.

If you liked "It: Welcome to Derry," Netflix has the perfect Stephen King series with which to follow it up. The short-lived "Castle Rock" should scratch that small-town horror itch, especially since it also combined elements of King lore to create an original story. "Storm of the Century," however, is truly unique for being written specifically for TV by the author himself, and is also currently available on Hulu and Disney+ as an antidote to your "Welcome to Derry" blues.