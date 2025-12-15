If You Liked It: Welcome To Derry, Netflix Has The Perfect Stephen King Series To Watch Next
With "IT: Welcome to Derry" season 1 having come to an end, you might be looking for more shows about creepy towns from the mind of Stephen King. Heck, you might also be looking for another one that stars Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård as a problem for some townsfolk. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, then you will be pleased to know that "Castle Rock" is currently available to stream on Netflix.
Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, the short-lived "Castle Rock" brings together several of King's characters, locations, and concepts while turning them loose in the titular town. Season 1 focuses on Henry Deaver (André Holland), a death row attorney who gets summoned to Shawshank State Penitentiary by The Kid (Skarsgård), a mysterious inmate who has been held captive for 27 years. Meanwhile, season 2 reveals the origin story of Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), the scary nurse who was previously portrayed by Kathy Bates in Rob Reiner's "Misery" adaptation. There's a lot more going on, but try to go into this one knowing as little as possible to reap all of the sinister rewards.
Ultimately, "Castle Rock" only lasted for two seasons, but it's the perfect show for viewers looking to cure their "IT: Welcome to Derry" hangover. With that in mind, let's dig into both series' similarities.
IT: Welcome to Derry and Castle Rock expand Stephen King's lore
"IT: Welcome to Derry" and "Castle Rock" aren't direct adaptations of any Stephen King stories. Instead, they exist within the parameters of his universal lore and boast nods to the author's work, but both shows are out to expand his mythos. The original ideas are refreshing, as viewers who are familiar with King's fiction and its numerous adaptations can be treated to some genuine surprises.
Despite both series' originality, they also understand King's character-driven style. There is plenty of supernatural horror in both, sure, but King has always been more interested in exploring the evil that lurks in human hearts. Derry and Castle Rock are cursed places that bring out the worst in people, and the fantastical hocus pocus is just an added spooky bonus. "Castle Rock" and "IT: Welcome to Derry" bring this theme to the forefront, making for some truly disturbing viewing.
The only negative thing to say about "Castle Rock" is that there are only two seasons. The series doesn't outstay its welcome, which is great, but it ended while there was still plenty of gas left in the tank. Be that as it may, both seasons are awesome, and that counts for more than longevity.