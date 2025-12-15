If You Liked It: Welcome To Derry, Netflix Has The Perfect Stephen King Series To Watch Next

With "IT: Welcome to Derry" season 1 having come to an end, you might be looking for more shows about creepy towns from the mind of Stephen King. Heck, you might also be looking for another one that stars Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård as a problem for some townsfolk. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, then you will be pleased to know that "Castle Rock" is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, the short-lived "Castle Rock" brings together several of King's characters, locations, and concepts while turning them loose in the titular town. Season 1 focuses on Henry Deaver (André Holland), a death row attorney who gets summoned to Shawshank State Penitentiary by The Kid (Skarsgård), a mysterious inmate who has been held captive for 27 years. Meanwhile, season 2 reveals the origin story of Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), the scary nurse who was previously portrayed by Kathy Bates in Rob Reiner's "Misery" adaptation. There's a lot more going on, but try to go into this one knowing as little as possible to reap all of the sinister rewards.

Ultimately, "Castle Rock" only lasted for two seasons, but it's the perfect show for viewers looking to cure their "IT: Welcome to Derry" hangover. With that in mind, let's dig into both series' similarities.