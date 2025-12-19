In Pluribus Episode 8, Carol Is Finally Asking The Right Questions

Spoilers for "Pluribus" episode 8 follow.

In tracking responses to and discourse around "Pluribus," it seems like many viewers are frustrated that Carol (Rhea Seehorn) isn't asking the hive-minded Others more questions about how they function. The Others are quite forthcoming; as Carol discovered in episode 6, "HDP," all the other immune survivors learned about the Others' "Soylent Green" like eating habits by just asking them, whereas Carol did grueling detective work.

Well, in episode 8, "Charm Offensive," Carol has (as the title suggests) swapped out her stick for a carrot. The last "Pluribus" episode's uneventful but excellent story hammered in the boredom Carol was feeling as literally the only person left in Albuquerque. So, she called the Others and Zosia (Karolina Wydra) in particular. She's started acting more friendly towards them and is using her time with Zosia to ask questions without seeming suspicious.

For example, Carol organizes massages for her and Zosia so she can ask how the Others feel; do they feel the physical sensations of literally everyone on Earth, simultaneously? When they're stargazing, Carol asks Zosia what the Others know of the planet the virus came from, Kepler 22-b (almost nothing, it turns out).

Throughout the episode, after getting an answer, Carol writes it on the whiteboard list of things she knows about the Others (the one she first started assembling back in episode 4, "Please, Carol"). Carol starts the episode thinking that she's gathering the information against enemies; she writes "They eat people" on her whiteboard and underlines it, as if to remind herself to see past the Others' niceness. As the episode goes on, though, it asks you to consider who's running the real charm offensive.