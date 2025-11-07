Rhea Seehorn's Pluribus Character Echoes A Nightmarish Stephen King Story

Spoilers for "Pluribus" episodes 1-2 follow.

"Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan has said he doesn't want to be remembered only for writing antiheroes like Walter White/Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston). He's pitched his new Apple TV sci-fi series "Pluribus" as having a truly heroic lead: Carol Sturka, played by Rhea Seehorn (previously Kim Wexler on "Better Call Saul").

Now that "Pluribus" is here, it's clear that while Carol is nowhere near the monster who Walt becomes, she's still an unconventional hero. Carol is "the most miserable person in the world," per the show's synopsis, because she's one of the only individuals left on Earth. Almost everyone else has been hit with an alien virus turning them into a hive mind of blissful, polite, always smiling, helpful worker bees.

Watching the "Pluribus" premiere, I started thinking of another misery — Stephen King's "Misery," that is. The 1987 novel (adapted into a movie in 1990) follows Paul Sheldon, a romance novel author who resents his successful but formulaic "Misery Chastain" books. Carol has similar hang-ups in "Pluribus."

A working title for "Pluribus" was "Wycaro 339" — "Wycaro" is the title of Carol's books, a historical pirate-themed romance series. She's introduced at a book reading/signing, wearing a smiley face as fake as the one on the "Pluribus" posters. When she leaves in a car with her manager and girlfriend Helen (Miriam Shor), the driver asks if he should know her name. Carol says it depends: "Are you a fan of mindless crap?"

"Misery" is King venting about his struggles with being a writer. After a car crash, Paul is "rescued" by the reclusive Annie Wilkes, his so-called no. 1 fan. Annie is infuriated when she reads Paul's new manuscript and learns Misery dies at the end, and demands he write a new book to "correct" the ending.