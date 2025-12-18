Adult Swim's Funniest New Animated Series Just Got A Shockingly Confident Renewal Order

Adult Swim launched some pretty fantastic new original series this year, like the absurdist Afrofuturist "Oh My God... Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances," and the Spanish-language stop motion marvel "Women Wearing Shoulder Pads," but Joe Cappa's "HAHA, You Clowns" is operating on another level. With unsettling and disproportionate character designs, a voice cast consisting predominantly of Cappa himself, and a relentlessly wholesome approach to comedy, "HAHA, You Clowns" is unlike any other adult animation sitcom currently on the air.

I was fortunate enough to have the chance to speak with Cappa about the show and learn just how hands-off Adult Swim was during the series' production, and learn how he managed to keep the Midwestern sensibilities of his characters in a show that would be viewed by audiences across the globe. I've said before that Adult Swim is the last bastion we have of envelope-pushing, fearless television, and "HAHA, You Clowns" is proof positive of that.

I cannot imagine a show as weird-looking or as saccharine as the world Cappa has created for The Campbell Boys (Preson, Tristan, and Duncan) and their Dad, Tom (all voiced by Cappa), existing anywhere other than Adult Swim, even if they have plenty of competition these days from networks and streamers. A show like "HAHA, You Clowns" requires faith from higher-ups that a creator like Cappa knows exactly what he's doing, and Adult Swim has continuously proven to be one of the best places for that to happen.

Cappa clearly did a bang-up job raising these boys, because ahead of the series' season 1 finale, Adult Swim has announced that they've renewed the hit comedy show for two additional seasons.