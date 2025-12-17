A 2022 Historical Drama From A Beloved Franchise Will Stream On Netflix Very Soon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Downton Abbey" fans who never had the chance to catch up with the movies, we bring good news. Not only is Netflix currently streaming 2019's "Downton Abbey" movie, which picks up right where the series left off after its six-season run, but the sequel will be available to subscribers very soon.

As part of Netflix's December offerings, director Simon Curtis' 2022 sequel "Downton Abbey: A New Era" will be added to the service beginning on Christmas Eve, December 24. So fans of the show can do a double feature of the first two movies in the franchise, should they so please. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly.

The second cinematic entry in the franchise centers on the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie. Meanwhile, other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past.

"A New Era" includes many familiar faces, such as Hugh Bonneville (Robert Grantham), Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Grantham), Maggie Smith (Violet Grantham), Imelda Staunton (Maud Bagshaw), and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Merton). Julian Fellowes, the creator of the series, also returned to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Fellowes has always been there to help keep "Downton Abbey" consistent.