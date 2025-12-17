A 2022 Historical Drama From A Beloved Franchise Will Stream On Netflix Very Soon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"Downton Abbey" fans who never had the chance to catch up with the movies, we bring good news. Not only is Netflix currently streaming 2019's "Downton Abbey" movie, which picks up right where the series left off after its six-season run, but the sequel will be available to subscribers very soon.
As part of Netflix's December offerings, director Simon Curtis' 2022 sequel "Downton Abbey: A New Era" will be added to the service beginning on Christmas Eve, December 24. So fans of the show can do a double feature of the first two movies in the franchise, should they so please. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly.
The second cinematic entry in the franchise centers on the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie. Meanwhile, other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past.
"A New Era" includes many familiar faces, such as Hugh Bonneville (Robert Grantham), Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Grantham), Maggie Smith (Violet Grantham), Imelda Staunton (Maud Bagshaw), and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Merton). Julian Fellowes, the creator of the series, also returned to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Fellowes has always been there to help keep "Downton Abbey" consistent.
Downtown Abbey: A New Era was a big hit that will get new life on streaming
Fans of the show were generally happy with "Downton Abbey: A New Era" when it arrived in 2022. That said, it was less successful, commercially speaking, than its predecessor. The first movie was a big hit, taking in nearly $200 million at the box office. Its sequel made less than half of that, just shy of $93 million.
That being the case, it suggests that quite a few fans missed out on the chance to see this one in theaters. Now is the perfect chance to get caught up. Those same fans will also have the opportunity to round out the experience by watching this year's "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," which is currently available on VOD and Peacock following its theatrical release earlier this year.
As the title of the third movie suggests, it did serve as a finale to the franchise overall. After six seasons, 52 episodes, and three movies spanning 15 years, the beloved British historical drama has called it quits. But it was one heck of a run, and now, those who enjoyed the show from the comfort of home for all those years can now do the same with the movies.
You can also grab "Downton Abbey: A New Era" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.