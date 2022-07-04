Downton Abbey: A New Era Director Simon Curtis Just Wants Thomas To Be Happy [Interview]

Considering you've already worked with operating a film set within a film set during "My Week with Marilyn," I was curious as to the challenges that came with shooting with the Downton crew.

Yeah. It was very helpful to have done a film within a film because it's a tricky business. In this case, the two biggest tasks were dubbing the silent film sometimes before we shot the silent film. That was tricky. The big set piece dinner, when the servants play the extras, was a very intricate scene that took several days. We were in a room smaller than this with all the cast in these exotic, extravagant costumes, the fake film crew, the real film crew, the family watching. You can imagine, it was quite claustrophobic.

Yeah, that whole room is just filled from wall to wall.

Correct. It's worsened by the fact that when the talking started, the cameras were so loud, they had to be in this big box. I thought we were doing well until he wheeled the box in. "Oh no, we can't fit that."

I know Hitchcock's "Blackmail" was used as the primary influence considering he had to turn everything around to satisfy the talkie audience. I was wondering if you had any other late silent era or early talkie films that you looked to as influences?

Well, I did look at quite a lot of the films from the '20s, and I had a wonderful day with Laura Haddock playing the silent movie star when we created that silent scene that Mary sees when she goes to the cinema. It was exciting to be playful with that.

It was also really cool to get a glimpse when you would go into the theater and they would have the band in front.

Yes. Live music. Also, I learned that when they were shooting silent films, they had a live pianist while that was going on. It was nice to have live music.