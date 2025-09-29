How To Watch Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale At Home
"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" acts as the opulent culmination of the 15-year journey spent with the aristocratic Crawley family and their loyal downstairs staff. Born out of the Academy Award-winning script for the classic murder mystery movie "Gosford Park," Julian Fellowes' romanticized period costume drama quickly grew into a global television phenomenon across its six season run. Even though the show initially came to an end with its Christmas Special in 2015, it became clear that folks wanted to spend more time with these characters, resulting in three theatrically released films to continue their story. The upstairs-downstairs factions have always rolled with the rising tides of change as best they could, but "The Grand Finale" sees them having to grapple with its inevitability arriving at their front door in unexpected ways.
As someone who's followed this franchise since it debuted on PBS' Masterpiece Theater and gave a positive review to the second film ("Downton Abbey: A New Era"), "The Grand Finale" felt like a huge wasted opportunity. It largely acts as a superfluous and predictable coda for die-hard "Downton Abbey" fans who have stuck by the property for the past decade and a half. I seem to be an outlier, though, as indicated by the film's 92% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to its $77 million pull at the worldwide box office. If you're someone who has been waiting to watch the big wrap-up in the comfort of your own home, you'll soon be presented with the opportunity to do so in style: "The Grand Finale" is now set to hit PVOD on September 30, 2025, followed by its physical media release just over a month later on November 11.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives on PVOD in September and physical media in November
While the inevitable Peacock release of "The Grand Finale" has yet to be revealed, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has confirmed that the film will be made exclusively available on most PVOD platforms for rental or purchase (at the usual rates) right before September draws to a close. If you're a physical media person, however, don't shake your tea cups too much in anxiety, as the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD releases will arrive roughly a month and a half down the line. Both the digital and physical media versions of the movie will also come with a bevy of extravagant bonus features that should entice just about every "Downton Abbey" aficionado, including:
- Feature Commentary with Director Simon Curtis and Actress Elizabeth McGovern
- Changing Times
- Society Season
- Authentic to the Core
- A Farewell to Fans
- NBC Special: Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale
If you're the kind of "Downton Abbey" die-hard who has yet to acquire any physical media releases (or simply wanted to wait until everything was packaged together), then you're in luck. Joining the singular release of "The Grand Finale" on November 11, 2025, is "Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection." The massive 24 disc Blu-ray set will feature a 52-page hardcover book containing the show's initial six seasons as well as all three feature films. In addition to behind-the scenes photos, this impressive collection will also include over 13 hours of bonus material.