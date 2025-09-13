The Biggest Problem With Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Won't Surprise Fans

This article contains spoilers for "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale."

After six series, five Christmas specials and two feature films, "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" has finally brought the opulent ITV period melodrama to a close — and what a journey it's been. I first discovered the show back when it was already a few series deep into its run on PBS' Masterpiece Theater in the US. It was all too easy to be drawn in by its soap opera plotlines and stacked ensemble of British talent, whose charm often went a long way. You can walk into the movies without having seen the series and, while you may miss some context clues, everyone's so proficient at embodying their roles that you can follow along quite easily. "Downton Abbey" has taken me to some exciting places in my career, having been able to interview the lovely cast and crew whilst in the English countryside.

The sun has set on Highclere Castle many times now, but the title of this third film gives the indication that series creator-writer Julian Fellowes is ready to let the Crawleys go. By all accounts, "The Grand Finale" is an ending that will leave the most loyal "Downton Abbey" devotees feeling satisfied in being able to spend just a few more hours with the characters they had grown accustomed to love over the past decade or so. It pains me to say, however, that it's also the weakest film in the franchise and a pretty underwhelming conclusion that left me frustrated in how it doesn't build upon its promise of progress in any meaningful ways.

The threequel is not all that grand when compared to the glossy Michael Engler-directed event film from 2019, nor Simon Curtis' summertime-set sequel. Its glitziest visuals are relegated for the film's opening title sequence through the hustle and bustle of downtown London nightlife. "The Grand Finale" is shot with less vigor than an episode of the show, despite Curtis returning to the director's chair. But the biggest issue with the Crawley's curtain call lies in its superficial approach to change. The seemingly conclusive "Downton Abbey" feature continuing to embrace its faux nostalgic glow is made even more disappointing when you consider there are hints of a much braver movie in there somewhere.

The last scene of "Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture" sees Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) waxing on about how the Crawleys have — and will continue to — run the estate, only for Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan) to follow it up with "we'll see." It gives the indication that, for as great as it is to see the upstairs and downstairs crew back in their familial element, change will pay no mind to the traditions of Downton. The aristocratic Crawleys and their ownership of the centuries-old manor cannot stop the rising tide of history. So how will they respond?