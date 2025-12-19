One Avatar: Fire And Ash Character Is A Franchise Gamechanger (And It's Not Who You Expect)

Spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" follow.

In the original "Avatar," the character of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) meets all the requirements of a Joseph Campbell-style mythical hero. It's his actions that set the revolutions within the narrative in motion, just as it is primarily his presence and influence which cause the status quo of all the characters in the film to be changed by the end. As such, going into the sequels "Avatar: The Way of Water" and now "Fire and Ash," one might reasonably assume that Jake would continue to be the story's biggest prime mover. After all, this is true of the "Star Wars" trilogy and Luke Skywalker, or the "Lord of the Rings" saga and the Hobbits, and so on. Yet Jake, despite very much being a major part of both sequels, takes a back seat when it comes to being an agent of change for the story's path. Even the most prominent villain, the Marine colonel-turned-resurrected Na'vi Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), isn't quite the lynchpin of the narrative.

There are two characters in particular who appear to promise a great deal for the future of the planet Pandora and the "Avatar" films, and they are Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Miles "Spider" Socorro (Jack Champion). While Kiri, with her immaculate conception origin and her connection to Pandora and Eywa is still a huge factor in the way the series is expanding and developing, the franchise gamechanger in "Fire and Ash" is Spider. He exists at the epicenter of just about every concern and conflict in the film, making him the most valuable person in it (literally and figuratively). What's more, it's Spider who may hold the key to the future of "Avatar."