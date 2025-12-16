It: Welcome To Derry's Best Cameo Was A Last-Minute Addition

This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry."

"It: Welcome to Derry" gave fans a surprise with a finale cameo that occurred during a prologue sequence set 26 years after the events of season 1. It showed an elderly Ingrid Kersh (Joan Gregson) walking into a room at Juniper Hill Asylum to find Beverly Marsh, played by a returning Sophia Lillis, distraught to have found her mother's lifeless body. Lillis previously portrayed Bev in 2017's "It" and the 2019 follow-up, "It: Chapter Two," and it turns out her addition to the last episode of "Welcome to Derry" was fairly hasty.

Regardless of how you feel about certain choices the writers made, "It: Welcome to Derry" is impressive for the way in which it connects its story to both the original "It" narrative and the wider Stephen King-verse. "Welcome to Derry" is crucial viewing for King fans because it weaves in so many aspects of the author's work, not least Dick Hallorann, who is a major character in the show and forms a link between "It" and "The Shining."

But co-creators Jason Fuchs and Andy and Barbara Muschietti also had to remain aware of their own interpretation of King's original "It" story. Andy had previously directed "It" and "It: Chapter Two" before launching the prequel series and, as such, elements of the 1962-set show had to directly set up and influence the events that had already played out in the 1988 and 2016-set films. That's a lot to think about when crafting the storylines of these episodes. Thankfully, the writers did a stellar job of interweaving everything, and the finale cameo was just one example of that. What makes it even more impressive is that this particular scene was a last-minute addition.