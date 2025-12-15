IT: Welcome To Derry's Eerie Finale Cameo, Explained

Spoilers for the "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale and "It" movies to follow.

The "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale ends on a note of triumph. After a string of terrifying events, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) is forced back into hibernation by Will (Blake Cameron James) and his friends, who contain him inside Derry once again. This also means that Derry will be relatively safe for the next 27 years, giving adults like Will's father Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) and Rose (Kimberly Guerrero) time to prepare for It's next feeding cycle.

Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worse as the cycle approaches in the episode's epilogue, as seen through the eyes of the now-elderly Mrs. Kersh (Joan Gregson, reprising her role from "It Chapter Two"). This sequence also features an unsettling cameo: A young Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis) is shown grieving the death of her mother, Elfrida, who seemingly died by suicide at Juniper Hill Asylum.

We already know how Beverly's life will go after she joins the Losers Club, but this epilogue isn't merely a nod to "Welcome to Derry" co-creator Andy Muschietti's "It" movies. Rather, the episode itself affirms that Pennywise's death (and everything leading up to it) is fated. This becomes clear when Marge (Matilda Lawler) is dragged by Pennywise into the mist and told she will eventually give birth to Richie Tozier (!), who will play a crucial role in It's demise. The fact that Pennywise has foreknowledge of his death could mean that he experiences time differently, with the past, present, and future all blending into a temporal ouroboros. And though the creature still tries to kill Marge to change his fate, he doesn't succeed.

Beverly's presence at Juniper Hill is tragic, but are there any deeper implications to this reveal?