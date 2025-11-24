The Secret It Character In Welcome To Derry Raises All Kinds Of Questions

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for episode 5 of "It: Welcome to Derry."

You know, I'm starting to think that killer clown fella is up to no good. "It: Welcome to Derry" has done an able job of delaying the inevitable and forcing viewers to exercise some patience regarding the reason for the spooky season. Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise finally made his first appearance in the flesh (so to speak) in the latest episode of the HBO show, though not before taking full advantage of his shapeshifting abilities. In a twist that we probably should've seen coming, the sudden reappearance of Miles Ekhardt's Matty turned out to be too good to be true. But, for those with particularly sharp ears and even more impressive memories, there was another character lurking in plain sight who might very well be more than they seem to be.

Episode 5, titled "29 Neibolt Street," may have just opened up a Pandora's box of possibilities. While much of the action follows various characters exploring the sewers beneath Derry for signs of It, one subplot on the surface has to do with the continued incarceration of Hank Grogan (Stephen Rider), the prime suspect in the theater massacre from the "Welcome to Derry" premiere. An unexplained mishap while transporting him to Shawshank prison leads to him escaping and reuniting with Ingrid (Madeleine Stowe), the married woman he's secretly been having an affair with and, coincidentally, the oddly helpful orderly that Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack) befriended from her time at Juniper Hill Asylum.

But we don't believe in coincidences, do we, folks? In its waning moments, "29 Neibolt Street" sees fit to reveal Ingrid's last name as Kersh ... which should jump out to anyone who's watched "It Chapter Two." Now, we're left with nothing but questions.