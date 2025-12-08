Did IT: Welcome To Derry Just Turn Will Hanlon Into The Beverly Marsh Of This Story?

This post contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 7.

In Andy Muschietti's 2017 "It" movie, Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis) is forced to look at the Deadlights, which puts her in a coma until the Losers Club rescues her. We see Beverly floating midair with her milky-white eyes fixed in a trance, as witnessing the Deadlights is the equivalent of peering into the abyss. In Stephen King's "It" novel, the Deadlights are revealed to be the monstrous Pennywise's true form, existing in the void between worlds, Todash Space. It is a force that consumes, breaking the minds of those who are unable to comprehend this twisted life essence. This also happens in the seventh episode of "It: Welcome to Derry," in which a young Will Hanlon (Blake Cameron James) is kidnapped by Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) after being exposed to the swirling Deadlights situated far inside the latter's throat.

The parallels between Will and Beverly's kidnapping run deeper than their exposure to the Deadlights, as the HBO show seems to be setting up a Losers Club-esque rescue mission in its season 1 finale. There's no reason to be too worried about Will, of course, as "It" canon dictates that he will grow up to father his son Mike. And while Will's life is cut short soon after that in a mysterious house fire, we can assume that his friends will rescue him in the show's present-day. That said, there's no guarantee the other heroes of "Welcome to Derry" will make it out alive, so it's up to Will's buddies Lilly (Clara Stack), Ronnie (Amanda Christine), and Marge (Matilda Lawler) to gather their courage and prepare to battle Pennywise one last time, come hell or high water.

But what could Will's predicament mean for Derry and its inhabitants?