Mrs. Kersh's It: Welcome To Derry Season 1 Finale Return Is Deeper Than You Think

This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of "It: Welcome to Derry."

The final scene in "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 featured "It: Chapter Two" actress Joan Gregson reprising the role of an elderly Ingrid Kersh. Gregson gave a brief but deeply unsettling performance to wrap up the show's debut season in what was, sadly, her final role. The actor passed away in June of 2025 at the age of 92.

The "It: Welcome to Derry" finale was the show at its best and its worst, presenting a thrilling conclusion to season 1 that also felt a little less grounded and therefore less effective than the gut-punch of an installment that was episode 7. The whole pillar aspect and the tree on the riverbank felt half-baked, and the sunny conclusion to a show that has been relentlessly gruesome and scary from the outset didn't quite work. Thankfully, creators Jason Fuchs and Andy and Barbara Muschietti added a more suitably dreary addendum to the finale that has been met positively by fans.

This prologue takes the form of a flash-forward sequence set in 1988, 26 years after the events of "Welcome to Derry" season 1 and just a year before 2017's "It" movie. It depicts an elderly Ingrid Kersh leaving her room at Juniper Hill Asylum after hearing screams. In room 115, Kersh discovers a distraught Beverly Marsh and her father, who are inconsolable after having discovered Bev's mother hanging in her room. Not only is this scene notable for featuring the return of Sophia Lillis, who played Bev in the two "It" movies, but it also represents Gregson's last ever role before her passing.