Avatar: Fire And Ash's Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets A Disappointing Record

While hopes are still high among fans of James Cameron's "Avatar" films for the upcoming third film in the series, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the critical reception hasn't been as warm as some might have wished. The third "Avatar" film has set a disappointing record by having the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score out of the series thus far, with only 70% of reviews counted as "fresh" (at the time of this publishing). That means that seven out of ten critics gave it a positive review, which isn't too terrible, but it's still lower than "Avatar: The Way of Water" at 76% or the first film at 80%. While that tiny drop doesn't feel like too big a deal, it can be massive in a blockbuster of this magnitude.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is among the most expensive movies ever made, which means it has a lot more riding on it than either of the previous entries. Our review was extremely positive, but not every critic has felt that way, with many claiming that the movie feels like a retread of "The Way of Water," recycling beats from the second film that ultimately make it feel weaker. The third movie in a franchise often notoriously has a difficult time out-performing their predecessors, because once you improve upon the original once, doing it again is a gargantuan task. But if anyone can do it, it has to be ole' Jimmy Cameron, right?