Every SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Episode, Ranked

The Christmas special is a time-honored tradition amongst TV series. It's a great way to see how everyone's favorite dysfunctional families and friend groups respond to the stresses of the holiday season. Who knows? Maybe even Santa Claus himself will swing by. Even though "SpongeBob SquarePants" takes place under the ocean, the show has still found time to show how SpongeBob and friends get festive.

Given the fact "SpongeBob SquarePants" has hundreds of episodes, it might be surprising how few Christmas specials there are. Of course, we're only looking at specifically Christmas-themed installments, as opposed to anything that has a general winter vibe to it, so sadly, the excellent "Snowball Effect" episode from season 3 won't be found here.

Instead, you'll find multiple tales of SpongeBob trying to help Santa Claus, Plankton trying to corrupt Christmas to meet his own nefarious ends, and, of course, a lot of singing. As you search for something to watch this holiday season with your family, don't overlook the best "SpongeBob SquarePants" Christmas episodes, which we've ranked below.