One Of Best 'Bad' Holiday Movies Ever Is Streaming For Free On Tubi

Everyone has their usual brand of holiday favorites to watch around Christmastime, but going against the grain of the classics can sometimes prove to be even more fun. I'm as prone to languishing in the cold dread of "Blast of Silence" or getting blitzed with "Adult Swim Yule Log" as much as I am to crying with "It's a Wonderful Life." But then you have weird cult oddities existing in the margins of Tubi like Nicholas Webster's "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians," a bizarre children's holiday comedy you kind of have to see to believe. The 1964 film has largely existed among the canon of the worst movies ever made, with generations of viewers learning of its existence through "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Some have even recently learned about it through a joke in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." I don't think the film is as bad as its reputation suggests, but more on that later.

"Santa Claus Conquers the Martians" is all over the place regarding plot, but the basic gist is that the children of Mars, Bomar (Chris Month) and Girmar (a very young Pia Zadora), feel despondent when they watch television programs from Earth. On Mars, information is fed directly into their brains through machines and computers, leaving little room for autonomy and free thinking. Santa Claus (John Call) is like an enigma to them. In an effort to get them out of their funk, however, Kimar (Leonard Hicks) – hilariously short for King Martian, assembles a crew to kidnap Jolly Old Saint Nick so he can make toys for his kids.

What follows is an incredibly goofy holiday sci-fi movie that's way too charming to write off entirely.