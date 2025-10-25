The Studio That Made The Greatest Christmas Specials Ever Also Shot An Underrated Halloween Film

Back in 1960, animators Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass formed a company called Videocraft International, a prolific studio that put out some of the best known holiday TV specials known to humankind. In 1964, the studio produced Larry Roemer's "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," a stop-motion Christmas special that airs annually to this day. By 1967, Rankin and Bass had begun directing shorts themselves, and by 1968, they had changed the name of their company to Rankin/Bass Productions. Under that banner, the pair made (among other projects) 1968's "The Little Drummer Boy," 1969's "Frosty the Snowman," 1970's "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" and "The Year Without a Santa Claus," both of which came out in 1974. "Rudolph's Shiny New Year" later followed in 1976, with "Jack Fost" arriving in 1979.

The pair also made several notable feature films, mostly in a fantasy vein. Many may be fond of their J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations (1977's "The Hobbit" and 1980's "The Return of the King") or their animated 1982 epic "The Last Unicorn." A few years after making those movies, they also put out shows like "ThunderCats" and "SilverHawks." And these are only a few of their credits. Rankin/Bass was an animation empire unto itself.

Only very occasionally did Rankin/Bass tip into horror movies. But when it did, it was spectacular. Indeed, Rankin/Bass was responsible for one of the greatest Halloween movies ever in the form of the 1967 stop-motion feature "Mad Monster Party?" (a monster mash of the highest order). Sure, Rankin/Bass can easily flout its Christmas bona fides, but "Mad Monster Party?" assures the company a permanent place in the Halloween canon of gods. You can bet films like "The Nightmare Before Christmas" wouldn't exist without "Mad Monster Party?"