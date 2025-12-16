The Pitt Season 2 Trailer Takes Away One Of The Hospital's Most Valuable Resources

The first full-length trailer for season 2 of HBO Max's critically adored medical drama "The Pitt" is here, and we finally know what huge emergency Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Emmy winner Noah Wyle) and his emergency department crew will face during their shift on the Fourth of July.

As with season 1 of the show (which takes place over 15 hours in the titular emergency room "pit" at a Pittsburgh hospital), Dr. Robby and his colleagues already have enough to deal with as patients are rushed into the department in dire need of medical attention. The humongous thing this trailer tells us, though, is that at some point during this hectic shift, the computer systems at the hospital are shut down, forcing the doctors to work "analog" (as Dr. Robby calls it in the trailer).

Medical facilities are heavily reliant on modern technology these days, from tablets that track patient care to various devices that help with actual treatment, and other medical dramas, including "Grey's Anatomy," have dramatized what might happen if doctors lose access to those vital services (especially younger doctors and medical students who, perhaps, haven't worked "analog" at all in their brief careers). This is a totally brilliant twist from showrunner R. Scott Gemmill — who worked with Wyle and series director John Wells on "ER" years beforehand — and though we don't know how long the computer shutdown will last on "The Pitt" season 2, this is a fantastic way to throw a dramatic wrench into the already high-stakes proceedings we'll see throughout the season.