The Pitt Season 2 Trailer Takes Away One Of The Hospital's Most Valuable Resources
The first full-length trailer for season 2 of HBO Max's critically adored medical drama "The Pitt" is here, and we finally know what huge emergency Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Emmy winner Noah Wyle) and his emergency department crew will face during their shift on the Fourth of July.
As with season 1 of the show (which takes place over 15 hours in the titular emergency room "pit" at a Pittsburgh hospital), Dr. Robby and his colleagues already have enough to deal with as patients are rushed into the department in dire need of medical attention. The humongous thing this trailer tells us, though, is that at some point during this hectic shift, the computer systems at the hospital are shut down, forcing the doctors to work "analog" (as Dr. Robby calls it in the trailer).
Medical facilities are heavily reliant on modern technology these days, from tablets that track patient care to various devices that help with actual treatment, and other medical dramas, including "Grey's Anatomy," have dramatized what might happen if doctors lose access to those vital services (especially younger doctors and medical students who, perhaps, haven't worked "analog" at all in their brief careers). This is a totally brilliant twist from showrunner R. Scott Gemmill — who worked with Wyle and series director John Wells on "ER" years beforehand — and though we don't know how long the computer shutdown will last on "The Pitt" season 2, this is a fantastic way to throw a dramatic wrench into the already high-stakes proceedings we'll see throughout the season.
Dr. Robby has another terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in The Pitt season 2
If you've seen "The Pitt" season 1, you know that its massive crisis came in the form of a devastating mass shooting at a local event called PittFest, which brought droves of horrifyingly injured patients into the emergency room after a full day of other medical disasters (and which ends up extending Dr. Robby's shift by a few hours as he understandably sticks around to help). At first glance, it might seem like an over-the-top decision to include some sort of huge crisis in, at this rate, every season of "The Pitt," but I actually think this is a phenomenal example of R. Scott Gemmill's knack for compelling storytelling.
Because of the "real time" structure of "The Pitt," the nifty thing about writing in different disasters for each season of the series is that they're not happening "concurrently," so to speak. We learned, long before this trailer dropped, that "The Pitt" season 2 would feature a time jump and that it would take place roughly 10 months after season 1's long, stressful shift. The idea that the doctors who work in this Pittsburgh hospital experienced at least some "normal" days in-between prevents all of this from feeling too heightened.
Beyond this crisis, we also get a bigger look at Sepideh Moafi's new character Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, who's supposed to be a substitute for Dr. Robby while the poor guy tries to go on a much-needed sabbatical ... and with whom he apparently butts heads right away. (This dude can truly never catch a break.) Basically, there's a lot going on in the "Pitt" season 2 trailer, and we'll see how all of it unfolds when the show returns on HBO Max on January 8, 2026.