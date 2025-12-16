What Happened To Olivia Cooke's Sid In Slow Horses? Her Fate Explained

There's no doubt "Slow Horses" is the best spy show on TV, combining outstanding performances and top-notch action with a sardonic wit to create a wholly unmissable experience. When the series debuted in 2022, it seemed that Olivia Cooke's Sidonie Baker was going to be a major part of that experience, but the character was dispatched fairly quickly after suffering a gunshot to the head. While Sid has yet to return to the series, however, those who've read them will know that she does eventually reappear in the books on which the show is based, which means we may yet see her back on-screen very soon.

There's one thing "Slow Horses" does better than any other spy show: It doesn't dwell on the dearly departed. Much like its often callous protagonist Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the Apple TV series swiftly moves on from bereavement without too much of a fuss. As such, the show embodies not only Lamb's tactical coldness honed over years of spy work (and, as season 5 of "Slow Horses" reveals, abject tragedy) but a kind of stiff-upper-lip British manner — one that is fast becoming obsolete in the age of "The Great British Bake-Off" and a collection of cretins who have rotated through the post of Prime Minister as if it were a hosting job on that very game show.

"Slow Horses" is, of course, based on Mick Herron's "Slough House" book series, which to date includes nine novels and five novellas. Thus far, the TV adaptation has worked its way through Herron's stories in order, with season 5 bringing 2018's "London Rules" to the small screen. The upcoming sixth season is set to adapt both the sixth and seventh novels, "Joe Country" and "Slough House," with the latter containing the shocking return of Sid Baker.