Slow Horses Season 5 Finally Does The Unthinkable With Jackson Lamb

This post contains spoilers for the "Slow Horses" season 5 finale.

He's a mean old coot, that Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). The stinky spymaster who began things with a fart has been quick to complain about the "Joes" that work under him, and that's probably the most entertaining thing about the whole show. However, over the years there have been the briefest moments that suggest Jackson actually does have a heart. In the season 5 finale, the show took its first step in providing the most damning bit of proof yet.

If you're a good enough spy you'll have spotted a glimmer of empathy and care for the rejects around him. The first bit of evidence was in season 2, when the team lost Min Harper (Dustin Demri-Burns) and Lamb took the time (brief as it was) so they could pay their respects to their fallen comrade before getting back to work. The second was when Jackson tried to hold back Shirley (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) after her colleague was gunned down in their own headquarters. These moments help make the show one of Apple TV's best. Now, after using the story of a former "friend" in the field as a distraction, we finally get an understanding of when Lamb's heart broke altogether.