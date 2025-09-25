Slow Horses Season 5's Storyline Might Be The Show's Biggest Mistake

This article contains spoilers for "Slow Horses" season 5, episode 1: "Bad Dates."

There are two things the first four seasons of "Slow Horses" have in common. One is Jackson Lamb's (Gary Oldman) unique combination of keen but well-hidden understanding of spycraft and highly questionable personal hygiene. The other is that the seasons' narratives invariably explore the themes of the old guard of intelligence clashing with the new. Season 1 does this through the rash James Bond wannabe River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), and all of the following three seasons see the Slow Horses navigate blasts from the past that either are or soon become highly personal. Reemerging Cold War-era spy masters, scores that need settling, and spy vs. spy antics rage on the background of high-profile kidnappings and terror attacks, and the show's memorable characters and their entertainingly semi-hostile interactions take care of the rest. The most devastating moments on "Slow Horses" are always personal, not national. That's why the series is so great.

Unfortunately, the "Slow Horses" season 5 premiere "Bad Dates" throws much of the aforementioned stuff out of the window in favor of becoming as timely as a spy show can possibly get away with being. Instead of intelligence community supervillains and quiet moral conundrums, it sets the stage for a plot full of spree shootings, assassinations, killers inspired by a populist, and a high-stakes political battle between a regular politician and a "disruptor" type –- all before the episode is even halfway through.

"Slow Horses" has never really steered away from modern threats and issues, but putting its usual, charming spy shenanigans on the back burner in favor of tackling just about every sociopolitical problem out there is a wild mood swing. It might raise the stakes, but it also strips the show of some of its charm.